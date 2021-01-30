Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the December 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.69 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 369.10%.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

