AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ASGLY stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. AGC has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

