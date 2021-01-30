AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.18

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and traded as high as $25.65. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 13,375 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 5.61% of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.