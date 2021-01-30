AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC opened at $15.60 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

