Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on API. 86 Research began coverage on Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Agora stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. Agora has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,802,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
