Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on API. 86 Research began coverage on Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. Agora has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,802,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.