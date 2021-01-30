AI Doctor Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $820,287.02 and $96,361.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00849968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.62 or 0.04222184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018175 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

