AidCoin (AID) Market Cap Reaches $435,919.71

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. AidCoin has a market cap of $435,919.71 and approximately $78.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AidCoin has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00068877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00912125 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00052872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.14 or 0.04761501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018511 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028197 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.