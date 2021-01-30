Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.06 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $55.06 million and $2.08 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00006417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,320.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.64 or 0.04016925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.00388247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.16 or 0.01197993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00517547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.95 or 0.00407777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00245527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022034 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

Aidos Kuneen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

