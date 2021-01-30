Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $13.70 on Friday. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Air China will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

