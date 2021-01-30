Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFLYY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ABN Amro cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS AFLYY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.92. 55,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($1.23). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

