Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $266.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

