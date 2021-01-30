Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,982,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $266.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

