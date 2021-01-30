AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.85

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.85 and traded as low as $16.25. AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 169,855 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$448.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$216.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

