Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ajinomoto stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

