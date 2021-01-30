Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
OTCMKTS AJINY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. 9,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,832. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Ajinomoto Company Profile
See Also: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.