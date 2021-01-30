Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS AJINY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. 9,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,832. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.