Akash Network Market Cap Hits $55.71 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00004886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $55.71 million and $862,496.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00131035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00266236 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066175 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,742.39 or 0.94149972 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 118,928,559 coins and its circulating supply is 33,821,139 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

Akash Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

