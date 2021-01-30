Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $77,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,871.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 208,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

