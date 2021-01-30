Akroma Hits Market Capitalization of $12,931.27 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $12,931.27 and approximately $13.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.79 or 0.03997628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022163 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.