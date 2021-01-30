Akropolis (AKRO) Price Up 17.7% This Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $49.05 million and approximately $14.00 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akropolis has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00910699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.33 or 0.04436575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018439 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00027920 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

Akropolis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.