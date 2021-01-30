Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 161.4% from the December 31st total of 493,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSK opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter D. Ley sold 56,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $170,540.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,958.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,874 shares of company stock valued at $186,871. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,859,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 573,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 119,856 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 235,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

