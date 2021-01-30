Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.04.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

NYSE:ALB opened at $162.66 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

