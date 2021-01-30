Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,489 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after acquiring an additional 155,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,147,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $153.33 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.