Algorand (ALGO) Reaches One Day Volume of $343.06 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $813.49 million and $343.06 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00195064 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.17 or 0.01851861 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,241,374,253 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

