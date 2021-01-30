Alias Reaches One Day Volume of $24.00 (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Alias has traded up 163.9% against the dollar. One Alias coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alias has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00192476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000240 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010009 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003054 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

