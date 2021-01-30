Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.00.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

ALGN stock traded down $11.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $579.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.66.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $2,400,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,110,384.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,375,194. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,305 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Align Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 420,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,697,000 after buying an additional 48,360 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

