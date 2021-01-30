Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.01

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.01 and traded as low as $30.69. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 2,893 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

