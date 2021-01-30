Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Allegion worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

