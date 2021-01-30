AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:AWF opened at $11.69 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, Director Jorge A. Bermudez bought 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $33,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,112,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after buying an additional 179,745 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Natixis raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 105.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 221,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 113,517 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 292.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 84,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $512,000.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

