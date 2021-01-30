Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 715,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,098 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.