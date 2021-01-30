Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46. The company has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

