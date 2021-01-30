ALLY Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,381.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $4,381.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.48 or 0.00913148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00054219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.76 or 0.04646127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018674 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALLY

ALLY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

