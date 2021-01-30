Alpha Finance Lab Market Capitalization Tops $375.38 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 119.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $375.38 million and $474.39 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00006315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00130773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00263821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065027 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,052.65 or 0.90971007 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

