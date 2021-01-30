Alpha Quark Token (AQT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $390,310.00

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00005280 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $390,310.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,250 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

Alpha Quark Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

