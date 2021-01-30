Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,778.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,641.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

