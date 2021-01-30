Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $27.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,835.74. 1,612,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,328. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,778.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,641.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

