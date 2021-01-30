Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,637.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

