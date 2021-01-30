Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,772.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,637.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

