Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s 2nd Largest Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 22.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,637.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

