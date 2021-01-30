Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lessened by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,772.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,637.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

