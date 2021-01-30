Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,637.46. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

