Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,909,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,637.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.