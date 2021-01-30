AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMCP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMCP) traded down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.22. 3,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44.

