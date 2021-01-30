AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

