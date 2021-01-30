AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 103,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average of $203.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

