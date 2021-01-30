Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 106.3% in January

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of APELY stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Alps Alpine will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APELY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

