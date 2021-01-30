ALQO Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. ALQO has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $21.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALQO has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One ALQO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001287 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO Profile

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official website is alqo.app . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ALQO is medium.com/@Alqo

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

