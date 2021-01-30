Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.07

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.07 and traded as high as $45.33. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) shares last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 1,348,759 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ALO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.38 ($60.44).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.07.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

