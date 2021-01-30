Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Aly Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALYE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.47. Aly Energy Services shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile

Aly Energy Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment. Its surface rental equipment include capacity tanks with circulating systems, associated pumps, and ancillary equipment; and solid control equipment comprises centrifuges and auxiliary components that can be integrated into a closed loop mud system.

