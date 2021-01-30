AMATEN (AMA) Price Hits $0.0296 on Exchanges

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $223,880.30 and approximately $508.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AMATEN has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. One AMATEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 tokens. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

AMATEN Token Trading

AMATEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMATEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

