Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,198.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

